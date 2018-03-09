JUST IN
Franklin India Index Fund-NSE Nifty Plan(G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Index

NAV 09 Mar 2018 80.78 -0.13
(-0.16%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 99.43
Net CA & Others 0.54
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 118,116 23.69 9.57 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 199,325 19.16 7.74 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 92,360 18.07 7.30 8.44
ITC Cigarettes 493,854 13.40 5.42 3.23
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 115,584 13.30 5.37 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 371,085 13.10 5.29 -2.18
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.87
Auto Ancillaries 0.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.72
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.94
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.61
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 24.29
Banks - Public Sector 2.72

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.76
Ambuja Cem. 0.45
Asian Paints 1.18
Aurobindo Pharma 0.41
Axis Bank 2.37
B P C L 0.89
Bajaj Auto 1.06
Bajaj Fin. 0.92