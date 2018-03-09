JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance Pharma Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma

NAV 09 Mar 2018 135.73 -0.77
(-0.56%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.27
Derivatives 0.12
Equity 99.16
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 1,998,362 205.01 10.33 -4.71
Abbott India Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 340,485 195.54 9.86 3.11
Sanofi India Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 370,739 188.94 9.52 9.51
Cipla Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 3,201,203 188.76 9.51 -1.92
Biocon Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 2,900,926 182.77 9.21 14.46
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 3,350,350 179.36 9.04 -1.6
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Finance & Investments 1.38
Healthcare 12.99
NA 1.39
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 13.84
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 51.57
Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 19.38

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Abbott India 9.86
Alkem Lab 0.79
Apollo Hospitals 3.27
Aurobindo Pharma 7.89
Biocon 9.21
Cadila Health. 0.61
Cipla 9.51
Divi's Lab. 10.33