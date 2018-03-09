JUST IN
DSP BR India T.I.G.E.R. Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 94.46 -0.57
(-0.60%)

Asset Type

Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.06
CBLO 0.58
Equity 97.81
Fixed Deposits 0.60
Net CA & Others 0.15
Rights 0.80
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 814,729 107.39 6.90 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,934,289 91.92 5.90 -2.18
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 459,846 86.64 5.56 2.34
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,507,390 67.20 4.32 -20.59
Tata Steel Steel - Large 925,235 62.14 3.99 -5.17
KNR Construct. Construction 1,482,335 45.66 2.93 7.09
Sector Allocation

Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.84
Air-conditioners 1.04
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.95
Banks - Private Sector 13.56
Banks - Public Sector 6.57
Bearings 0.43
Cables - Power 1.59
Castings & Forgings 0.64

Top Holdings

Adani Ports 0.52
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.24
Allcargo Logist. 0.59
Ashok Leyland 0.95
Ashoka Buildcon 2.48
B H E L 0.71
B P C L 1.64
Bajaj Fin. 0.52