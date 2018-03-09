DSP BR India T.I.G.E.R. Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|18.07
|-0.11
(-0.61%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|814,729
|107.39
|6.90
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,934,289
|91.92
|5.90
|-2.18
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|459,846
|86.64
|5.56
|2.34
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,507,390
|67.20
|4.32
|-20.59
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|925,235
|62.14
|3.99
|-5.17
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|1,482,335
|45.66
|2.93
|7.09
