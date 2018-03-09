JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Tata Equity P/E Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 135.02 -0.30
(-0.22%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.36
Equity 93.67
Reverse Repo 0.04
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
H D F C Finance - Housing 900,000 163.33 5.83 8.44
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,010,000 161.45 5.77 1.62
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 6,357,000 126.15 4.51 -3.82
Reliance Inds. Refineries 1,235,000 117.63 4.20 1.56
Zee Entertainmen Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 1,935,000 109.53 3.91 1.18
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 805,000 92.77 3.31 -0.96
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.59
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.09
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.41
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.74
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.59
Banks - Private Sector 8.07
Breweries & Distilleries 1.11
Cables - Power 3.13

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 2.04
Apollo Tyres 1.35
Ashok Leyland 3.09
B P C L 1.42
Bajaj Auto 2.59
Bharat Electron 1.59
Bharti Airtel 1.01
CEAT 1.13