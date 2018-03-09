Tata Equity P/E Fund - (Div-Trigger - Opt ... - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|56.91
|-0.12
(-0.21%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|900,000
|163.33
|5.83
|8.44
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,010,000
|161.45
|5.77
|1.62
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|6,357,000
|126.15
|4.51
|-3.82
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|1,235,000
|117.63
|4.20
|1.56
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|1,935,000
|109.53
|3.91
|1.18
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|805,000
|92.77
|3.31
|-0.96
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
