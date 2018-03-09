Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Savings 5 (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|33.34
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|High Point Prop.
|11.00
|3.72
|Sterlite Venture
|19.95
|6.74
|IL&FS Edu.
|14.09
|4.76
|Hero Realty
|14.13
|4.77
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|24.41
|8.25
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.01
|3.38
|Jharkhand Road
|6.22
|2.10
|Jharkhand Road
|3.88
|1.31
|Jharkhand Road
|1.30
|0.44
|S D Corporation
|14.77
|4.99
|IL&FS TN Power
|25.30
|8.55
|Yes Bank
|3.15
|1.06
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|