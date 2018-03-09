JUST IN
Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Savings 5 (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.15 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.93
Corporate Debts 50.07
Debt - Other 1.85
Floating Rate Instruments 4.72
Net CA & Others 1.48
PTC 2.18
ZCB 37.76
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
High Point Prop. 11.00 3.72
Sterlite Venture 19.95 6.74
IL&FS Edu. 14.09 4.76
Hero Realty 14.13 4.77
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.41 8.25
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.01 3.38
Jharkhand Road 6.22 2.10
Jharkhand Road 3.88 1.31
Jharkhand Road 1.30 0.44
S D Corporation 14.77 4.99
IL&FS TN Power 25.30 8.55
Yes Bank 3.15 1.06

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 99.99