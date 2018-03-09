Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Wealth 25 (Div-M) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.84
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,310,000
|42.22
|1.75
|1.62
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|14,078
|38.63
|1.60
|-1
|H P C L
|Refineries
|900,000
|34.21
|1.41
|-11.63
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|364,870
|29.14
|1.21
|-24.12
|Vedanta
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|822,000
|27.11
|1.12
|8.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|30,000
|26.55
|1.10
|-3.63
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|H D F C
|51.64
|2.14
|N A B A R D
|49.65
|2.05
|Idea Cellular
|48.45
|2.00
|Idea Cellular
|48.44
|2.00
|LIC Housing Fin.
|25.25
|1.04
|Tata Capital Fin
|24.62
|1.02
|Union Bank (I)
|24.51
|1.01
|IDBI Bank
|21.27
|0.88
|LIC Housing Fin.
|20.14
|0.83
|Bank of India
|10.33
|0.43
|IDBI Bank
|9.88
|0.41
|NHPC Ltd
|9.78
|0.40
|NHPC Ltd
|9.69
|0.40
|NHPC Ltd
|9.59
|0.40
|Yes Bank
|7.34
|0.30
|Reliance Inds.
|4.81
|0.20
|IDBI Bank
|0.91
|0.04
|Yes Bank
|0.74
|0.03
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.24
|0.01
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|