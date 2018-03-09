JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL MIP II - Wealth 25 (Payment) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 37.83 -0.01
(-0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.01
CBLO 1.12
Certificate of Deposits 1.86
Commercial Paper 11.30
Corporate Debts 15.58
Debt - Other 0.97
Derivatives 0.17
Equity 29.63
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,310,000 42.22 1.75 1.62
Eicher Motors Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 14,078 38.63 1.60 -1
H P C L Refineries 900,000 34.21 1.41 -11.63
Natco Pharma Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 364,870 29.14 1.21 -24.12
Vedanta Mining / Minerals / Metals 822,000 27.11 1.12 8.14
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 30,000 26.55 1.10 -3.63
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 51.64 2.14
N A B A R D 49.65 2.05
Idea Cellular 48.45 2.00
Idea Cellular 48.44 2.00
LIC Housing Fin. 25.25 1.04
Tata Capital Fin 24.62 1.02
Union Bank (I) 24.51 1.01
IDBI Bank 21.27 0.88
LIC Housing Fin. 20.14 0.83
Bank of India 10.33 0.43
IDBI Bank 9.88 0.41
NHPC Ltd 9.78 0.40
NHPC Ltd 9.69 0.40
NHPC Ltd 9.59 0.40
Yes Bank 7.34 0.30
Reliance Inds. 4.81 0.20
IDBI Bank 0.91 0.04
Yes Bank 0.74 0.03
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.24 0.01

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.16
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.41
Auto Ancillaries 0.12
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.16
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.10
Banks - Private Sector 2.90
Banks - Public Sector 0.36
Castings & Forgings 0.25

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 0.25
Amber Enterp. 0.01
AU Small Finance 0.09
B P C L 0.19
Bajaj Fin. 1.09
Bajaj Finserv 1.03
Bayer Crop Sci. 0.19
Berger Paints 0.53