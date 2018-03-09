JUST IN
Principal Personal Tax saver Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 192.48 -0.31
(-0.16%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 7.36
Equity 93.49
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 87,992 16.58 5.34 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 476,730 14.93 4.81 -2.18
Reliance Inds. Refineries 114,058 10.89 3.51 1.56
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 85,286 10.00 3.22 17.28
H D F C Finance - Housing 53,634 9.70 3.13 8.44
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 71,891 9.48 3.05 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.94
Auto Ancillaries 1.51
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.24
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.92
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.04
Banks - Private Sector 15.37
Banks - Public Sector 6.29
Breweries & Distilleries 2.28

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Abbott India 1.34
Asahi India Glas 1.99
Aurobindo Pharma 1.06
Axis Bank 1.06
Bajaj Electrical 2.23
Bank of Baroda 0.87
Bharti Airtel 0.90
Bombay Burmah 2.03