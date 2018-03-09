Principal Personal Tax saver Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|192.48
|-0.31
(-0.16%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|87,992
|16.58
|5.34
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|476,730
|14.93
|4.81
|-2.18
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|114,058
|10.89
|3.51
|1.56
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|85,286
|10.00
|3.22
|17.28
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|53,634
|9.70
|3.13
|8.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|71,891
|9.48
|3.05
|8.9
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|