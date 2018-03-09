Reliance ETF Bank BeES - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|2465.67
|-18.39
(-0.74%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|4,380,049
|825.29
|34.51
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|13,757,595
|430.96
|18.02
|-2.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,856,095
|311.47
|13.03
|9.99
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|7,952,081
|213.12
|8.91
|-20.59
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,091,590
|183.47
|7.67
|5.03
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,405,748
|180.08
|7.53
|-3.55
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
