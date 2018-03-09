JUST IN
Reliance ETF Bank BeES - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

NAV 09 Mar 2018 2465.67 -18.39
(-0.74%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.16
Equity 99.94
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,380,049 825.29 34.51 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 13,757,595 430.96 18.02 -2.18
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,856,095 311.47 13.03 9.99
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 7,952,081 213.12 8.91 -20.59
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,091,590 183.47 7.67 5.03
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,405,748 180.08 7.53 -3.55
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 88.34
Banks - Public Sector 11.60
NA 0.16

Top Holdings

Holdings
Axis Bank 7.53
Bank of Baroda 1.20
Canara Bank 0.54
Federal Bank 1.66
HDFC Bank 34.51
ICICI Bank 18.02
IDFC Bank 0.61
IndusInd Bank 7.67