DSP BR MIP Fund (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.23
|0.01
(0.08%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|45,875
|8.64
|1.93
|2.34
|Blue Star
|Air-conditioners
|74,929
|5.57
|1.25
|-1.5
|H P C L
|Refineries
|128,474
|4.88
|1.09
|-11.63
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|102,907
|4.71
|1.05
|-9.26
|V-Guard Inds.
|Electric Equipment
|190,339
|4.61
|1.03
|2.39
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|27,228
|4.47
|1.00
|-1.86
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|