DSP BR MIP Fund (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.23 0.01
(0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 7.15
Equity 22.95
Fixed Deposits 0.06
NCD 69.84
Rights 0.08
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 45,875 8.64 1.93 2.34
Blue Star Air-conditioners 74,929 5.57 1.25 -1.5
H P C L Refineries 128,474 4.88 1.09 -11.63
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 102,907 4.71 1.05 -9.26
V-Guard Inds. Electric Equipment 190,339 4.61 1.03 2.39
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 27,228 4.47 1.00 -1.86
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.25
Auto Ancillaries 0.39
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.86
Banks - Private Sector 4.33
Banks - Public Sector 0.30
Cement - North India 0.29
Cement - South India 0.25
Chemicals 0.50

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Ashok Leyland 0.86
AU Small Finance 0.66
B P C L 0.58
Bajaj Fin. 1.00
Balkrishna Inds 0.45
Bharat Electron 0.41
Blue Star 1.25
Britannia Inds. 0.50