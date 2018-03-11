JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Franklin India TMA - Inst (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 2634.81 0.91
(0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Certificate of Deposits 24.03
Commercial Paper 65.86
Corporate Debts 3.68
Net CA & Others 6.43
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 67.07 1.19
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 50.10 0.89
IFMR CAPT FIN. 45.07 0.80
Xander Finance 45.00 0.80

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00