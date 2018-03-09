JUST IN
Aditya Birla SL Monthly Income (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.44 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 17.02
Commercial Paper 9.49
Corporate Debts 21.20
Debt - Other 0.98
Net CA & Others 1.13
Reverse Repo 29.46
ZCB 20.72
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Reliance Jio 25.05 9.70
Sterlite Venture 9.97 3.86
Power Fin.Corpn. 0.73 0.28
High Point Prop. 19.01 7.36

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00