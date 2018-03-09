JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T Midcap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.31 -0.21
(-0.43%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 10.85
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 90.57
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 621,200 48.80 2.40 5.39
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 288,900 47.64 2.34 5.03
Shree Cement Cement - North India 24,200 43.74 2.15 -5.79
Coromandel Inter Fertilizers 751,000 43.50 2.14 -1.48
Engineers India Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,100,400 41.86 2.06 -14.18
Manappuram Fin. Finance & Investments 3,385,500 41.78 2.05 2.76
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Blue Dart Exp. 0.03 0.00
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.73
Auto Ancillaries 1.18
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.52
Banks - Private Sector 4.90
Banks - Public Sector 3.04
Bearings 0.80
Breweries & Distilleries 1.37
Cables - Telephone 1.22

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 0.86
Aarti Inds. 1.48
Aegis Logistics 1.11
AIA Engg. 1.80
AksharChem (I) 0.49
Akzo Nobel 0.52
Apollo Hospitals 0.91
Ashoka Buildcon 1.14