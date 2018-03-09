L&T Midcap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|48.31
|-0.21
(-0.43%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|621,200
|48.80
|2.40
|5.39
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|288,900
|47.64
|2.34
|5.03
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|24,200
|43.74
|2.15
|-5.79
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers
|751,000
|43.50
|2.14
|-1.48
|Engineers India
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,100,400
|41.86
|2.06
|-14.18
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|3,385,500
|41.78
|2.05
|2.76
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.03
|0.00
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.00
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|