ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 140.37 -0.35
(-0.25%)

CBLO 10.42
Derivatives 0.07
Derivatives - Index Future 0.63
Equity 89.51
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 32,818,042 1756.91 10.54 -1.6
Wipro Computers - Software - Large 34,906,908 1022.07 6.13 1.24
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,221,685 983.87 5.90 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 7,763,090 910.30 5.46 17.28
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 49,903,396 814.67 4.89 -2.73
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 37,556,480 742.49 4.46 -3.82
Air-conditioners 0.84
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.74
Auto Ancillaries 3.84
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.20
Banks - Private Sector 9.67
Banks - Public Sector 3.69
Cigarettes 3.74

Amara Raja Batt. 1.48
Balkrishna Inds 0.33
Bharat Electron 0.94
Bharti Airtel 2.14
Blue Star 0.84
Cipla 0.83
Container Corpn. 1.93
Divi's Lab. 0.50