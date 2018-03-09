ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|33.22
|-0.08
(-0.24%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|32,818,042
|1756.91
|10.54
|-1.6
|Wipro
|Computers - Software - Large
|34,906,908
|1022.07
|6.13
|1.24
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,221,685
|983.87
|5.90
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|7,763,090
|910.30
|5.46
|17.28
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|49,903,396
|814.67
|4.89
|-2.73
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|37,556,480
|742.49
|4.46
|-3.82
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|