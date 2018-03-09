Baroda Pioneer MIP Fund - Plan A (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.85
|-0.01
(-0.05%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,000
|0.38
|1.57
|2.34
|MRF
|Tyres
|50
|0.37
|1.53
|6.79
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|10,000
|0.31
|1.31
|-2.18
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|6,500
|0.28
|1.17
|-9.69
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|5,500
|0.25
|1.05
|-9.26
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|500
|0.25
|1.04
|0.27
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
