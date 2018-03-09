JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Baroda Pioneer MIP Fund - Plan A (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.99 -0.01
(-0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 7.86
Equity 18.61
Fixed Deposits 0.28
Govt. Securities 52.25
NCD 18.64
Net CA & Others 2.33
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,000 0.38 1.57 2.34
MRF Tyres 50 0.37 1.53 6.79
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 10,000 0.31 1.31 -2.18
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 6,500 0.28 1.17 -9.69
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 5,500 0.25 1.05 -9.26
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 500 0.25 1.04 0.27
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.58
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.39
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.74
Banks - Private Sector 2.88
Chemicals 0.75
Computers - Software - Large 1.51
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 0.77

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Bharti Airtel 0.45
Britannia Inds. 1.04
Carborundum Uni. 0.58
Container Corpn. 0.38
GAIL (India) 1.05
H D F C 0.75
HCL Technologies 0.39
HDFC Bank 1.57