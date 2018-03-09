BNP Paribas Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|81.26
|-0.15
(-0.18%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|485,000
|97.28
|9.74
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,850,000
|65.30
|6.53
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|450,000
|51.76
|5.18
|17.28
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|230,000
|44.99
|4.50
|8.44
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|215,000
|37.69
|3.77
|5.03
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|300,000
|33.27
|3.33
|9.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|