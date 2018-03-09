JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

BNP Paribas Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.26 -0.03
(-0.17%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.60
Equity 97.63
Net CA & Others 0.62
Rights 0.15
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 485,000 97.28 9.74 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,850,000 65.30 6.53 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 450,000 51.76 5.18 17.28
H D F C Finance - Housing 230,000 44.99 4.50 8.44
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 215,000 37.69 3.77 5.03
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 300,000 33.27 3.33 9.99
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.48
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.12
Banks - Private Sector 24.33
Banks - Public Sector 2.78
Breweries & Distilleries 1.03
Cement - North India 5.62
Computers - Software - Large 6.66
Construction 0.81

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.47
Asian Paints 0.96
Avenue Super. 1.06
B H E L 1.38
Bharat Electron 1.78
Bharti Airtel 3.08
Birla Corpn. 0.80
Cadila Health. 1.38