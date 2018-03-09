BNP Paribas Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.48 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.12 Banks - Private Sector 24.33 Banks - Public Sector 2.78 Breweries & Distilleries 1.03 Cement - North India 5.62 Computers - Software - Large 6.66 Construction 0.81