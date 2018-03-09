JUST IN
BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.51 0.00
Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 19.46
Certificate of Deposits 16.67
Commercial Paper 3.04
Corporate Debts 35.27
Equity 18.76
Fixed Deposits 9.00
Govt. Securities 5.08
Rights 0.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 32,000 6.42 1.95 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 100,000 3.53 1.07 -2.18
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3,000 2.85 0.87 -3.63
SBI Life Insuran Finance & Investments 40,000 2.64 0.80 0.07
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,000 2.45 0.75 5.03
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 20,000 2.22 0.67 9.99
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Vedanta 25.66 7.80
Indiabulls Hous. 24.86 7.56
Repco Home Fin 19.65 5.98
Muthoot Finance 15.04 4.57
Tata Motors 11.11 3.38
GE Shipping Co 9.87 3.00
Shri.City Union. 4.98 1.51
Reliance Inds. 4.85 1.47

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.17
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.34
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.87
Banks - Private Sector 4.44
Banks - Public Sector 0.74
Breweries & Distilleries 0.21
Castings & Forgings 0.29
Cement - North India 0.18

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Alkem Lab 0.23
Amber Enterp. 0.19
Andhra Sugars 0.42
Balrampur Chini 0.22
Bharat Electron 0.34
Bharti Airtel 0.40
Cadila Health. 0.16
Deepak Fert. 0.48