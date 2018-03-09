BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.51
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|32,000
|6.42
|1.95
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|100,000
|3.53
|1.07
|-2.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|3,000
|2.85
|0.87
|-3.63
|SBI Life Insuran
|Finance & Investments
|40,000
|2.64
|0.80
|0.07
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,000
|2.45
|0.75
|5.03
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|20,000
|2.22
|0.67
|9.99
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Vedanta
|25.66
|7.80
|Indiabulls Hous.
|24.86
|7.56
|Repco Home Fin
|19.65
|5.98
|Muthoot Finance
|15.04
|4.57
|Tata Motors
|11.11
|3.38
|GE Shipping Co
|9.87
|3.00
|Shri.City Union.
|4.98
|1.51
|Reliance Inds.
|4.85
|1.47
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|