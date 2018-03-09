BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.95
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Vedanta
|15.40
|4.82
|Muthoot Finance
|10.02
|3.14
|GE Shipping Co
|4.93
|1.54
|H D F C
|4.92
|1.54
|Rel. Utilities
|4.61
|1.44
|Repco Home Fin
|3.44
|1.08
|Air Indi.
|0.62
|0.19
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
