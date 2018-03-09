JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

BNP Paribas Short Term Income - (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.03 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.11
Certificate of Deposits 6.69
Commercial Paper 16.73
Corporate Debts 54.26
Govt. Securities 15.17
Net CA & Others 2.04
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Tata Motors 12.48 8.57
Vedanta 10.26 7.04
Tata Cap.Hsg. 9.99 6.86
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 9.97 6.84
B P C L 9.96 6.84
Nirma 9.94 6.82
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 9.52 6.53
Repco Home Fin 4.91 3.37
Rural Elec.Corp. 2.02 1.39

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00