BNP Paribas Short Term Income - (Div-M) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.03
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Tata Motors
|12.48
|8.57
|Vedanta
|10.26
|7.04
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|9.99
|6.86
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|9.97
|6.84
|B P C L
|9.96
|6.84
|Nirma
|9.94
|6.82
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|9.52
|6.53
|Repco Home Fin
|4.91
|3.37
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|2.02
|1.39
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|