Kotak Opportunities (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|111.78
|-0.38
(-0.34%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|750,000
|150.43
|6.18
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|1,150,000
|110.55
|4.54
|1.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|700,000
|99.15
|4.07
|8.9
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|500,000
|97.82
|4.02
|8.44
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,500,250
|88.25
|3.63
|-2.18
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Miscellaneous
|3,800,000
|77.08
|3.17
|-4.21
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|