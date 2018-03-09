JUST IN
Kotak Opportunities (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.75 -0.09
(-0.35%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.16
Derivatives - Index Future 0.01
Equity 97.22
Fixed Deposits 0.55
Preference Shares 0.05
Warrants 0.59
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 750,000 150.43 6.18 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 1,150,000 110.55 4.54 1.56
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 700,000 99.15 4.07 8.9
H D F C Finance - Housing 500,000 97.82 4.02 8.44
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,500,250 88.25 3.63 -2.18
Guj.St.Petronet Miscellaneous 3,800,000 77.08 3.17 -4.21
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
19 Days 0.41
5 Days 0.14
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.73
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.76
Banks - Private Sector 13.24
Banks - Public Sector 4.80
Bearings 2.03
Castings & Forgings 0.95

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 0.95
Arvind Ltd 1.02
Avenue Super. 1.34
Axis Bank 2.19
B P C L 1.20
Bajaj Fin. 1.17
Bata India 1.31
BEML Ltd 1.64