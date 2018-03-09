JUST IN
HDFC Core & Satellite Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 79.21 -0.35
(-0.44%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.96
Equity 96.82
NCD 0.71
Net CA & Others 1.51
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 255,000 48.05 8.43 2.34
Team Lease Serv. Miscellaneous 215,543 44.60 7.82 -1.35
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 355,448 41.68 7.31 17.28
Cipla Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 700,000 41.28 7.24 -1.92
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 300,000 39.54 6.94 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,247,400 39.07 6.85 -2.18
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 5.32
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.59
Banks - Private Sector 15.28
Banks - Public Sector 4.70
Computers - Software - Large 7.31
Construction 3.10
Electronics - Components 3.71
Engineering 7.86

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
B P C L 3.05
Bharat Electron 3.71
BSE 1.72
CESC 5.03
Cipla 7.24
Elecon Engg.Co 3.95
Guj Pipavav Port 0.05
HDFC Bank 8.43