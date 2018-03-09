JUST IN
HDFC Equity Savings Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.56 -0.03
(-0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.82
Equity 66.50
Fixed Deposits 7.34
Govt. Securities 1.49
NCD 18.90
Net CA & Others 1.61
ZCB 0.40
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 2,158,000 205.99 2.84 1.56
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 6,135,250 192.19 2.65 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,302,250 171.66 2.37 8.9
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 834,400 157.22 2.17 2.34
H D F C Finance - Housing 802,500 145.15 2.00 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,193,162 139.91 1.93 17.28
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.89
Auto Ancillaries 0.34
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.76
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.90
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.23
Automobiles - Tractors 0.25
Banks - Private Sector 7.71

Top Holdings

Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.03
Adani Ports 0.81
Adani Power 0.21
Ajanta Pharma 0.01
Amara Raja Batt. 0.11
Ambuja Cem. 0.26
Andhra Bank 0.01
Apollo Tyres 0.33