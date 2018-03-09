HDFC Equity Savings Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.65
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|2,158,000
|205.99
|2.84
|1.56
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|6,135,250
|192.19
|2.65
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,302,250
|171.66
|2.37
|8.9
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|834,400
|157.22
|2.17
|2.34
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|802,500
|145.15
|2.00
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,193,162
|139.91
|1.93
|17.28
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
