HDFC Core & Satellite Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|19.02
|-0.08
(-0.42%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|255,000
|48.05
|8.43
|2.34
|Team Lease Serv.
|Miscellaneous
|215,543
|44.60
|7.82
|-1.35
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|355,448
|41.68
|7.31
|17.28
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|700,000
|41.28
|7.24
|-1.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|300,000
|39.54
|6.94
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,247,400
|39.07
|6.85
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|