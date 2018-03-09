JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 99.09 -0.11
(-0.11%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 8.81
Equity 90.82
Net CA & Others 0.39
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Indian Hotels Hotels 5,188,821 71.16 4.75 6.42
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 846,288 59.63 3.98 -5.26
Avenue Super. Trading 423,486 57.09 3.81 17.9
Fortis Health. Healthcare 3,446,572 55.08 3.68 16.63
Engineers India Engineering - Turnkey Services 3,087,074 53.44 3.57 -14.18
Camlin Fine Chemicals 3,370,947 40.16 2.68 -4.37
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.61
Auto Ancillaries 6.15
Banks - Private Sector 3.30
Banks - Public Sector 3.71
Castings & Forgings 0.97
Cement - North India 3.06
Chemicals 8.94
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 2.20

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 0.97
Apollo Tyres 1.27
Ashoka Buildcon 2.10
Avenue Super. 3.81
Bajaj Finserv 2.07
Bata India 0.98
Bharat Electron 1.75
Bharat Financial 1.86