ICICI Pru MidCap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|99.09
|-0.11
(-0.11%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Indian Hotels
|Hotels
|5,188,821
|71.16
|4.75
|6.42
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|846,288
|59.63
|3.98
|-5.26
|Avenue Super.
|Trading
|423,486
|57.09
|3.81
|17.9
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare
|3,446,572
|55.08
|3.68
|16.63
|Engineers India
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|3,087,074
|53.44
|3.57
|-14.18
|Camlin Fine
|Chemicals
|3,370,947
|40.16
|2.68
|-4.37
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
