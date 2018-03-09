Principal Dividend Yield Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|50.78
|-0.14
(-0.27%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|84,280
|11.11
|8.45
|0.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|7,350
|6.51
|4.95
|-3.63
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|231,108
|6.13
|4.66
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|163,499
|5.12
|3.90
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|42,064
|4.93
|3.75
|17.28
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|13,500
|4.86
|3.69
|6.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|