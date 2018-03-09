JUST IN
Principal Dividend Yield Fund (Div-H) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.83 -0.06
(-0.27%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.93
Equity 98.31
Indian Mutual Funds 0.17
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 84,280 11.11 8.45 0.73
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7,350 6.51 4.95 -3.63
ITC Cigarettes 231,108 6.13 4.66 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 163,499 5.12 3.90 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 42,064 4.93 3.75 17.28
Hero Motocorp Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 13,500 4.86 3.69 6.99
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.25
Auto Ancillaries 1.02
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.47
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.95
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.81
Banks - Private Sector 11.78
Banks - Public Sector 2.42

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 1.75
Asahi India Glas 1.01
Aurobindo Pharma 0.84
Axis Bank 1.00
B P C L 2.28
Bajaj Auto 1.81
Bajaj Holdings 1.43
Bharti Airtel 0.88