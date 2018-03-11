Sundaram Money Fund - Inst (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|35.43
|0.01
(0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Indiabulls Hous.
|105.22
|1.76
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|50.14
|0.84
|Tata Capital Fin
|50.04
|0.84
|Tata Capital Fin
|45.10
|0.75
|H D F C
|25.06
|0.42
|H D F C
|25.03
|0.42
|H D F C
|20.08
|0.34
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|15.03
|0.25
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|