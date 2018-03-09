Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund - Reg (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.47
|-0.01
(-0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Prestige Estates
|99.54
|1.10
|Syndicate Bank
|2.07
|0.02
|S I D B I
|34.82
|0.38
|Indiabulls Hous.
|49.08
|0.54
|Indiabulls Hous.
|147.98
|1.64
|Shriram Trans.
|175.43
|1.94
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|97.89
|1.08
|Jharkhand Road
|21.37
|0.24
|Jharkhand Road
|7.42
|0.08
|Jharkhand Road
|23.41
|0.26
|Jharkhand Road
|8.16
|0.09
|Jharkhand Road
|7.40
|0.08
|Jharkhand Road
|2.59
|0.03
|Jharkhand Road
|27.13
|0.30
|Jharkhand Road
|9.46
|0.10
|Aasan Corporate
|399.91
|4.42
|JM Finan. Credit
|90.25
|1.00
|JM Finan. Credit
|85.20
|0.94
|Uttar Pradesh PC
|92.66
|1.02
|Uttar Pradesh PC
|77.62
|0.86
|Tata Mot.Fin.Sol
|150.85
|1.67
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|