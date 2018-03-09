JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund - Reg (D... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.96 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

CBLO 0.29
Corporate Debts 17.79
Floating Rate Instruments 2.37
Govt. Securities 48.51
Net CA & Others 3.18
PTC 0.18
Reverse Repo 1.74
ZCB 25.94
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Prestige Estates 99.54 1.10
Syndicate Bank 2.07 0.02
S I D B I 34.82 0.38
Indiabulls Hous. 49.08 0.54
Indiabulls Hous. 147.98 1.64
Shriram Trans. 175.43 1.94
Punjab Natl.Bank 97.89 1.08
Jharkhand Road 21.37 0.24
Jharkhand Road 7.42 0.08
Jharkhand Road 23.41 0.26
Jharkhand Road 8.16 0.09
Jharkhand Road 7.40 0.08
Jharkhand Road 2.59 0.03
Jharkhand Road 27.13 0.30
Jharkhand Road 9.46 0.10
Aasan Corporate 399.91 4.42
JM Finan. Credit 90.25 1.00
JM Finan. Credit 85.20 0.94
Uttar Pradesh PC 92.66 1.02
Uttar Pradesh PC 77.62 0.86
Tata Mot.Fin.Sol 150.85 1.67

Sector Allocation

NA 100.00