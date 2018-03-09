SBI Emerging Businesses Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|129.89
|0.30
(0.23%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Care - Multinational
|240,000
|225.50
|9.45
|-1.5
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,100,000
|205.96
|8.63
|2.34
|Elgi Equipment
|Compressors / Drilling Equipment
|5,105,000
|157.80
|6.61
|6.16
|Solar Inds.
|Chemicals
|1,100,000
|129.82
|5.44
|-14.23
|GE Shipping Co
|Shipping
|3,100,000
|123.80
|5.19
|-8.66
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|1,100,000
|120.82
|5.06
|-4.71
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|1.08
|0.05
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|