SBI Emerging Businesses Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 129.89 0.30
(0.23%)

Asset Type

Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
CBLO 3.88
Derivatives 0.42
Equity 95.14
Net CA & Others 0.51
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
P & G Hygiene Personal Care - Multinational 240,000 225.50 9.45 -1.5
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,100,000 205.96 8.63 2.34
Elgi Equipment Compressors / Drilling Equipment 5,105,000 157.80 6.61 6.16
Solar Inds. Chemicals 1,100,000 129.82 5.44 -14.23
GE Shipping Co Shipping 3,100,000 123.80 5.19 -8.66
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 1,100,000 120.82 5.06 -4.71
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 1.08 0.05

Sector Allocation

Banks - Private Sector 12.44
Cables - Power 2.08
Chemicals 5.44
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 6.61
Domestic Appliances 3.31
Electric Equipment 3.80
Electronics - Consumer 2.28
Engines 4.94

Top Holdings

3M India 3.45
Agro Tech Foods. 3.28
AU Small Finance 3.14
Divi's Lab. 5.06
Dixon Technolog. 2.28
Elgi Equipment 6.61
Finolex Cables 2.08
Finolex Inds. 2.49