Reliance Media & Entertainment Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Media
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|20.16
|0.29
(1.46%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Inox Leisure
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|350,122
|9.83
|14.00
|-8.31
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|170,900
|9.66
|13.76
|1.18
|Dish TV
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|950,000
|6.99
|9.96
|-18.14
|Info Edg.(India)
|Miscellaneous
|50,768
|6.51
|9.27
|-0.48
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|70,000
|6.49
|9.25
|0.22
|D B Corp
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|170,072
|5.69
|8.10
|-8.08
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|