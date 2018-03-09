JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance Media & Entertainment Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Media

NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.16 0.29
(1.46%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.67
Equity 96.53
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Inox Leisure Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 350,122 9.83 14.00 -8.31
Zee Entertainmen Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 170,900 9.66 13.76 1.18
Dish TV Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 950,000 6.99 9.96 -18.14
Info Edg.(India) Miscellaneous 50,768 6.51 9.27 -0.48
Sun TV Network Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 70,000 6.49 9.25 0.22
D B Corp Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 170,072 5.69 8.10 -8.08
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 83.65
Miscellaneous 12.88
NA 3.67

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
D B Corp 8.10
Dish TV 9.96
Hathway Cable 7.06
Info Edg.(India) 9.27
Inox Leisure 14.00
Jagran Prakashan 5.12
Music Broadcast 6.30
Netwrk.18 Media 3.61