Tata Dividend Yield Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.89
|-0.14
(-0.47%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|1,930,000
|20.80
|6.65
|2.76
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|98,750
|18.60
|5.95
|2.34
|HCL Technologies
|Computers - Software - Large
|192,000
|18.05
|5.78
|11.16
|Finolex Inds.
|Plastics Products
|260,000
|16.94
|5.42
|0.3
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|850,000
|16.87
|5.40
|-3.82
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|506,000
|15.86
|5.08
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
