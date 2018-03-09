JUST IN
Tata Dividend Yield Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 74.64 -0.33
(-0.44%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 99.03
Reverse Repo 1.19
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Manappuram Fin. Finance & Investments 1,930,000 20.80 6.65 2.76
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 98,750 18.60 5.95 2.34
HCL Technologies Computers - Software - Large 192,000 18.05 5.78 11.16
Finolex Inds. Plastics Products 260,000 16.94 5.42 0.3
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 850,000 16.87 5.40 -3.82
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 506,000 15.86 5.08 -2.18
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 4.39
Banks - Private Sector 13.05
Cigarettes 3.42
Computers - Software - Large 12.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 5.21
Construction 2.40
Engineering - Turnkey Services 1.86
Engines 5.87

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Bajaj Auto 4.39
CCL Products 1.93
Chambal Fert. 1.08
Coal India 2.48
Cummins India 2.92
eClerx Services 2.01
Engineers India 1.86
Finolex Inds. 5.42