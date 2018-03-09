JUST IN
Reliance NRI Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 82.98 -0.16
(-0.19%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.73
Equity 97.22
Rights 0.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 47,400 8.93 10.04 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5,500 4.87 5.47 -3.63
H D F C Finance - Housing 26,017 4.71 5.29 8.44
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 35,000 4.61 5.19 8.9
ITC Cigarettes 165,000 4.37 4.92 3.23
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 37,500 4.32 4.86 -0.96
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 5.55
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.04
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.47
Banks - Private Sector 19.91
Banks - Public Sector 2.26
Cement - North India 3.83
Cigarettes 4.92
Computers - Software - Large 3.55

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 3.41
ACC 3.83
Bajaj Fin. 1.84
Bharti Airtel 2.41
Bosch 2.10
Cipla 1.99
Cummins India 1.79
Dr Reddy's Labs 2.01