Reliance NRI Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.08
|-0.05
(-0.19%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|47,400
|8.93
|10.04
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|5,500
|4.87
|5.47
|-3.63
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|26,017
|4.71
|5.29
|8.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|35,000
|4.61
|5.19
|8.9
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|165,000
|4.37
|4.92
|3.23
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|37,500
|4.32
|4.86
|-0.96
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|