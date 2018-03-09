JUST IN
Tata Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 57.43 -0.26
(-0.45%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 97.58
Net CA & Others 0.04
Reverse Repo 1.92
Rights 0.46
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
KNR Construct. Construction 1,392,000 43.00 6.32 7.09
Sadbhav Engg. Construction 972,000 38.89 5.72 5.24
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 248,500 32.78 4.82 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 940,000 29.47 4.33 -2.18
Astral Poly Plastics Products 270,000 24.53 3.61 6.16
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 1,233,000 24.47 3.60 -3.82
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.50
Banks - Private Sector 9.43
Banks - Public Sector 1.01
Bearings 3.78
Cables - Power 2.90
Castings & Forgings 2.18
Cement - North India 8.73
Cement - South India 2.10

Top Holdings

Company Name
A B B 2.32
Ador Welding 1.15
AIA Engg. 2.18
APL Apollo 1.23
Asian Paints 1.33
Astral Poly 3.61
Bharat Electron 1.58
Birla Corpn. 1.19