Tata Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|57.43
|-0.26
(-0.45%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|1,392,000
|43.00
|6.32
|7.09
|Sadbhav Engg.
|Construction
|972,000
|38.89
|5.72
|5.24
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|248,500
|32.78
|4.82
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|940,000
|29.47
|4.33
|-2.18
|Astral Poly
|Plastics Products
|270,000
|24.53
|3.61
|6.16
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|1,233,000
|24.47
|3.60
|-3.82
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|