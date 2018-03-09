JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sahara Midcap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.29 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 98.61
Net CA & Others 1.36
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Coromandel Inter Fertilizers 7,000 0.39 4.17 -1.48
Mold-Tek Pack. Plastics Products 11,200 0.38 4.05 -0.5
Indraprastha Gas Miscellaneous 12,000 0.37 3.90 -5.83
Himatsing. Seide Textiles - Silk 10,250 0.36 3.84 -6.93
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 2,000 0.33 3.49 -1.86
ITD Cem Construction 18,200 0.33 3.49 -17.02
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.37
Auto Ancillaries 4.67
Banks - Private Sector 4.95
Banks - Public Sector 1.81
Cables - Telephone 2.87
Castings & Forgings 1.07
Cement Products 2.73
Chemicals 2.59

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 1.07
Alkem Lab 3.07
Atul 3.01
AU Small Finance 0.08
Bajaj Fin. 3.49
Bank of Baroda 1.81
Bayer Crop Sci. 1.38
BEML Ltd 3.29