Sundaram Flexible - FIP (Div-A) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.45
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Nuclear Power Co
|52.15
|8.92
|LIC Housing Fin.
|47.96
|8.21
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|46.98
|8.04
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|41.75
|7.14
|Reliance Ports
|40.41
|6.91
|Rel. Utilities
|30.75
|5.26
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|26.17
|4.48
|Power Grid Corpn
|26.13
|4.47
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|26.03
|4.45
|Power Grid Corpn
|21.10
|3.61
|E X I M Bank
|15.69
|2.68
|E X I M Bank
|15.66
|2.68
|Power Grid Corpn
|15.14
|2.59
|E X I M Bank
|10.75
|1.84
|Nuclear Power Co
|10.42
|1.78
|H D F C
|10.40
|1.78
|E X I M Bank
|10.35
|1.77
|NHPC Ltd
|10.35
|1.77
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|10.10
|1.73
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.21
|0.89
|E X I M Bank
|5.17
|0.88
|LIC Housing Fin.
|5.08
|0.87
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|