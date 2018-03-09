JUST IN
Sundaram Flexible - FIP (Div-A) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.45 -0.01
(-0.07%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.78
Corporate Debts 82.75
Govt. Securities 10.79
Net CA & Others 3.67
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Nuclear Power Co 52.15 8.92
LIC Housing Fin. 47.96 8.21
Power Fin.Corpn. 46.98 8.04
Rural Elec.Corp. 41.75 7.14
Reliance Ports 40.41 6.91
Rel. Utilities 30.75 5.26
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 26.17 4.48
Power Grid Corpn 26.13 4.47
Power Fin.Corpn. 26.03 4.45
Power Grid Corpn 21.10 3.61
E X I M Bank 15.69 2.68
E X I M Bank 15.66 2.68
Power Grid Corpn 15.14 2.59
E X I M Bank 10.75 1.84
Nuclear Power Co 10.42 1.78
H D F C 10.40 1.78
E X I M Bank 10.35 1.77
NHPC Ltd 10.35 1.77
Rural Elec.Corp. 10.10 1.73
Power Grid Corpn 5.21 0.89
E X I M Bank 5.17 0.88
LIC Housing Fin. 5.08 0.87

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 99.99