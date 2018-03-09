Sundaram S.M.I.L.E Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.45
|-0.50
(-2.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Rane Holdings
|Finance & Investments
|370,000
|94.02
|6.64
|27.33
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals
|714,813
|56.82
|4.01
|13.42
|J K Cements
|Cement - North India
|454,856
|50.71
|3.58
|1.43
|V-Guard Inds.
|Electric Equipment
|2,117,560
|49.46
|3.49
|2.39
|Heritage Foods
|Food - Processing - Indian
|600,000
|45.37
|3.20
|-8.8
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|2,064,037
|42.38
|2.99
|-17.02
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|