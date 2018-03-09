JUST IN
Sundaram S.M.I.L.E Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 100.56 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.97
Equity 99.39
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Rane Holdings Finance & Investments 370,000 94.02 6.64 27.33
Navin Fluo.Intl. Chemicals 714,813 56.82 4.01 13.42
J K Cements Cement - North India 454,856 50.71 3.58 1.43
V-Guard Inds. Electric Equipment 2,117,560 49.46 3.49 2.39
Heritage Foods Food - Processing - Indian 600,000 45.37 3.20 -8.8
ITD Cem Construction 2,064,037 42.38 2.99 -17.02
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.15
Banks - Private Sector 4.00
Banks - Public Sector 0.77
Bearings 5.72
Cement - North India 7.19
Cement - South India 2.42
Cement Products 2.58
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 4.05

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Amrutanjan Healt 1.57
Apollo Micro Sys 0.92
Ashoka Buildcon 2.64
Asian Granito 1.29
Astra Microwave 1.09
Brigade Enterpr. 1.90
Butterfly Gan Ap 1.80
Capacit'e Infra. 1.09