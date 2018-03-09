Kotak Midcap (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|39.99
|0.01
(0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Dixon Technolog.
|Electronics - Consumer
|81,007
|30.38
|3.59
|2.4
|Atul
|Dyes And Pigments
|92,413
|25.07
|2.96
|5.1
|J K Cements
|Cement - North India
|206,874
|23.06
|2.73
|1.43
|VST Till. Tract.
|Automobiles - Tractors
|95,660
|22.63
|2.68
|19.82
|Schaeffler India
|Bearings
|41,096
|22.56
|2.67
|4.45
|Apollo Pipes
|Plastics Products
|346,584
|22.06
|2.61
|15.28
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|