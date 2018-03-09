JUST IN
Kotak Midcap (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 39.99 0.01
(0.03%)

Asset Type

CBLO 0.55
Derivatives - Index Put Option 0.07
Equity 98.52
Net CA & Others 0.86
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Dixon Technolog. Electronics - Consumer 81,007 30.38 3.59 2.4
Atul Dyes And Pigments 92,413 25.07 2.96 5.1
J K Cements Cement - North India 206,874 23.06 2.73 1.43
VST Till. Tract. Automobiles - Tractors 95,660 22.63 2.68 19.82
Schaeffler India Bearings 41,096 22.56 2.67 4.45
Apollo Pipes Plastics Products 346,584 22.06 2.61 15.28
Sector Allocation

Auto Ancillaries 2.71
Automobiles - Tractors 2.68
Banks - Private Sector 9.53
Banks - Public Sector 2.09
Bearings 4.21
Cables - Power 2.49
Castings & Forgings 1.42
Cement - North India 2.73

Top Holdings

Amara Raja Batt. 1.15
Amber Enterp. 1.68
APL Apollo 2.31
Apollo Hospitals 1.20
Apollo Pipes 2.61
Arvind Ltd 1.03
Atul 2.96
AU Small Finance 1.76